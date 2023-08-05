Police Complaints Authority probes Tobago police misconduct report from Chief Secretary

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – File photo/David Reid

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct by officers relating to conspiracy allegations made by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Farley made a formal complaint to the PCA in late July, and an investigation began last week, PCA director David West told Newsday.

During a special sitting in July, Augustine accused senior officials in Trinidad of plotting to undermine the operations of the THA. Augustine played three secretly-recorded videos of a whistleblower, Akil Abdullah, who claimed that he, along with Dr Rowley, Tobago PNM Council leader Ancil Dennis and senior police officers were part of a conspiracy to disrupt the THA executive. Augustine claimed that his executive members and other THA officials were being terrorised and persecuted when officers executed search warrants at various locations.

The search warrants were part of a police investigation into a leaked recording that surfaced in May reportedly of two THA officials discussing the use of public funds to finance political propaganda campaigns.

Augustine vowed to ask independent bodies such as the DPP, PCA, the President and the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau to intervene when he addressed the assembly. He also said he would write Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher on the matter.

On Saturday, West confirmed that the PCA is investigating the matter.

“We have began an investigation in Tobago and we are working on it.”

Asked if this is the first time the PCA had received a complaint by the chief secretary about misconduct of police in Tobago, West preferred not to say. He reiterated, “All I can say is that we are investigating the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Professional Standards Bureau has not yet received an official complaint from Augustine, according to head of the police unit, Snr Supt Suzette Martine.

In a media report on August 4, Augustine stated that his lawyers had been in contact with the PCA and the Integrity Commission, but he was still awaiting word from the police.

The CoP could not be reached for comment on Saturday.