Police charge THA officials over audio-clip probe

News

DCP Intelligence and Investigations (Ag.) Curt Simon, right.

OFFICERS of the White Collar Crime Division have charged two Tobago House of Assembly (THA) officials in relation to the ongoing investigation into a controversial audio clip on Wednesday. In the clip, voices can be heard discussing plans to use THA resources to fund a political propaganda campaign.

The Integrity Commission is also investigating the clip.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday afternoon DCP Intelligence and Investigation Curt Simon said the officials were charged via summons for disobeying a court order.

One of them stayed the proceedings and the second official’s matter was adjourned to early September.

The controversial voice recording, which allegedly involves high-ranking officials, fuelled widespread speculation prompting Tobagonians to call on the THA for answers in May.

In June, officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) and Fraud Squad were sent to Tobago to investigate the matter.

Almost a month after the recording was leaked, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, in a pre-recorded briefing, admitted that the strategy was discussed but not implemented.