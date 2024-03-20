Police, cadaver dogs back at Valsayn house of horrors

News

Police and soldiers leave the Butu Road, South Valsayn house of horrors after searching for a male suspect on March 13. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

HOURS after freeing her parents on order from the DPP, police returned to the Butu Road, Valsayn, house where the remains of 18-year-old Hannah Mathura were found last week.

In the morning on March 20, police blocked off the road and an excavator was seen entering the yard.

Police were also seen searching the compound with a cadaver dog.

Reporters who were at the front of the house were asked to move and police used a vehicle to block the entrance to the short cul-de-sac leading to the Mathura home.

