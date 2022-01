News

File photo: South Park in San Fernando.

Police are at South Park Mall, Tarouba, San Fernando investigating a report about two people being shot in a car.

It is believed they are dead.

https://newsday.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/YouCut_20220127_131108666.mp4

Eyewitnesses said the victims were in a silver AD Wagon when someone approached and fired several shots.

Newsday is on the scene and will bring you more information in a subsequent report.