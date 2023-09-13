Police arrest two suspects for Arima robberies

News

Police have arrested two men, aged 21 and 20, in connection with several recent reports of robberies and break-ins in Arima.

In a police exercise called Operation Blue Line, a search conducted in Mausica also led to the discovery of a white crocus bag containing a Sig Sauer pistol, a magazine and a pistol holder, along with ten grammes of cocaine and 4.5 kilogrammes of marijuana.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Northern Division Pinto Road Police Post, Canine Branch, Northern Division Task Force, Areas North, and Areas South.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.