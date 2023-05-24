Police arrest two, seize guns in overnight Maloney exercise

News

Police seized a black revolver with five rounds of ammunition in Maloney and an FN Herstal pistol in Arouca on Tuesday night. One man was held in relation to one of the guns.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

A police exercise which began late on Tuesday night and ended early on Wednesday morning led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of two guns in Arouca and Maloney.

Police said officers of the North Central Division began the exercise, dubbed “Real Steel,” at around 11 pm and ended it at around 3 am.

They searched several houses and abandoned lots of land in Tacarigua, Arouca and Maloney.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on St Clair Road, Arouca, after they searched him and found an FN Herstal pistol.

They also found a black .23 revolver with five rounds of ammunition under a rabbit pen in Building 15, Maloney Gardens. No one was arrested in relation to this gun.

While on patrol police also arrested a 39-year-old Maloney man for disorderly conduct, obstructing police and resisting arrest.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Wayne Mystar and Snr Supt Brian Ramphall and led by Supt Nowbutt, W/ ASP Powder and Insp Greene with supervision from Cpl Morang and others.