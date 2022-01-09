Police arrest suspected jewellery thief

News

File photo –

POLICE have arrested a 29-year-old Diego Martin man suspected of stealing a quantity of jewellery.

In a release on Sunday, the police said the suspect was held in a red-band maxi taxi on the Priority Bus Route on Saturday. The stolen jewellery was found in the man’s possession.

The release said on Saturday, a 27-year-old businessman of San Juan was doing business when a man pretending to be a customer, entered the establishment. The man pulled a knife and ordered the businessman to hand over a quantity of cash and his cellphone.

The release said the man ran out of the establishment and the businessman chased him but was only able to retrieve his cellphone before the man escaped.

When he returned to his establishment, the businessman found a quantity of jewellery missing.

The police said he viewed security camera footage and saw another man enter the businessplace.

A report was made to the police and officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force went to the PBR where they stopped a maxi taxi and arrested one of the suspects.