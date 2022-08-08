Police arrest robbery suspects

News

POLICE have again recovered three illegal firearms and arrested a number of people in a second anti-crime operation over the weekend.

On Sunday, a release from the police service said officers of the Central Division Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of a 31-year-old Venezuelan man in Lange Park, Chaguanas, where they found one Beretta semi-automatic pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

In the Eastern Division, officers there mounted an operation which led to the arrest of a robbery suspect in Sangre Grande.

The release said a man made arrangements to buy jewellery from someone when he was robbed of an iPhone XS and $3,500 at the location of the sale.

An operation by the division’s task force led to the arrest of two men, ages 23 and 24. Police also recovered the stolen cell phone and money.

These latest exercises followed similar operations in other divisions on the weekend. During those exercises, police recovered a Berretta PX4 Storm pistol, 10 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, 140 marijuana plants and a quantity of cocaine.

Five suspects, two women, ages 29 and 66, and three men, ages 29, 33, and 38, of South Trinidad, were arrested and are expected to be charged later this week.

In the Western Division, task force officers arrested a 39-year-old man from Lanse Mitan, Carenage, after he was found with a black revolver and quantity of .38 ammunition.

North Eastern Division officers also recovered a pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds of nine milimetre ammunition hidden in a concrete block in an abandoned structure on an unoccupied parcel of land at Dookie Drive, El Socorro Extension, El Socorro.

Investigations into all incidents are ongoing.