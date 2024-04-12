Police arrest man with gun in Piarco

News

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he was found with a gun.

North Central Division Task Force officers, acting on a tip, went to a car park in the vicinity of Building 240, Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

While they were there, the officers saw a man standing in the carpark acting suspiciously.

The man tried to run away but the police chased after him and caught him a short distance away.

Police searched him and found a Jericho Pistol, a magazine and fourteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Piarco Police Station and is expected to be charged.

Meanwhile, police also seized drugs and ammunition near a pan tent in Arima on Wednesday.

Northern Division officer received information and went to Mausica Lands, Arima and searched behind the tent where they found a black plastic bag containing three rounds of 0.38 ammunition, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition and 52 grams of cocaine.

The illegal items were taken to a nearby police station.