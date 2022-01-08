Pointe-a-Pierre man shot dead in Marabella

News

Akino “Abu” Penniston shot dead at Marabella. –

A Pointe-a-Pierre man was shot dead in his car shortly after visiting a woman in Marabella on Friday night.

Akino “Abu” Penniston, 26, of Mc Naughton Jones Street in Plaisance Park died instantly at Battoo Avenue near a play park in an area known as Pakistan.

Police said at about 9.20 pm on Friday, residents heard multiple gunshots and later found Penniston’s body in his white car at the roadside. There were about ten bullet holes in the windscreen on the driver’s side, and the car’s headlights were still on when police arrived.

Police said Penniston had left the woman’s home only moments before gunmen opened fire, hitting him several times.

ASP Jaikaran, Insps Ramlogan and Phillip and Sgt Sankar, of the Southern Division, together with Homicide Bureau Region III officers including Insp Maharaj and Sgt Radhaykissoon, spoke to several residents and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.