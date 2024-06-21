Point Fortin WPC charged with breaching protection order gets bail

News

WPC Rachael Dyer has been granted $5,000 bail by a Point Fortin magistrate. She has been charged with breaching a protection order against a male relative.

On June 20, Dyer, 29, who is posted at the Point Fortin Municipal police post, faced magistrate Natalie Diop, who adjourned the case to July 5.

PC Ramsumair laid the charge and Sgt Robert Nicholas prosecuted.

The police contend that during an argument at her home at around 8 am on June 19, Dyer breached the order against the relative, a 52-year-old mechanic.

The protection order against her says she is not to use threatening or obscene language or physically assault him.

The man reported the alleged breach and PC Ramsumair and WPC Cobham responded and arrested Dyer.