Point Fortin woman gunned down at home

News

Danielle Agard –

A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Mora, Point Fortin, on Friday night.

Danielle Agard, the mother of three, died at the scene at about 10 pm. Residents of Salazar Trace heard gunshots and alerted the police.Police said Agard was in the porch when she got shot. She tried to go inside but collapsed and died.

Point Fortin and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III officers responded, searched for the shooter, and gathered evidence. The police do not have a motive, and no one has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Police are calling on anyone with information to call 999 or the nearest police station. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.