Point Fortin woman, 18, electrocuted at home

An 18-year-old woman from Techier Village in Point Fortin is believed to have been electrocuted on Saturday night when she came into contact with a faulty and illegal electrical wire at the family’s home.

Kaya Archibald, 18, of Eastern Avenue Extension, died on arrival at the Point Fortin hospital.

At around 11 pm, a female relative reported to the police that they found her unresponsive on the ground of a corridor at the family’s home.

Relatives rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Reports are the incident happened at around 10 pm at the house. Newsday learnt that a TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) crew visited the house and spoke with Archibald’s mother, Marsha Kerr.

Initial investigations also found the premises had no supply from TTEC.

Electrical lines, said to be providing and illegal supply to residents of Easter Avenue Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin are partially exposed in the dirt road. – Lincoln Holder

Instead, the house was fed “illegally with extension cords supplied by Heritage Petroleum Ltd.”

Illegal cable lines were still energised across the roadway when the team visited.

On Sunday, relatives at the house declined to speak to reporters and asked the crew to leave the area.

The circumstances of the electrocution were unclear, but a male relative on the street said it was normal for people in the area to have an illegal electricity connection.

From what he was told, she was trying to connect a plug to get electricity when tragedy struck. He said the area was a squatting development.

“Everybody down here trying to help themselves. Everybody sees about themselves. No one cares about the people down here,” he added.

Several representatives from Heritage were at the scene but also declined comments, referring reporters to the communications department.

A statement from Heritage on Sunday afternoon said the company offered condolences to the bereaved family as they struggle to come to terms with their profound loss.

It added that company officials were on site.

“This devastating tragedy has occurred even as Heritage continues its public information campaign utilising its extensive community network, traditional media advertisements, and social platforms,” the statement said.

Heritage police leave the home of Kaya Archibald at Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin after speaking with its occupants on Sunday. Archibald was electrocuted in the home on Saturday night. – Lincoln Holder

“The public notices warn of the severe dangers associated with illegal electrical connections to the Heritage Grid and convey that violations jeopardise lives and pose grave risks to the broader community.”

The state-owned company called on the public to promptly report any suspicious activities or concerns related to Heritage’s electrical infrastructure to the company’s 24-hour hotline at 484-8044.

Investigations are ongoing.