Point Fortin taxi driver arrested for 2020 triple murder

News

MURDERED: Patrick Farrell.

A Point Fortin taxi driver suspected of murdering a woman, her son and the woman’s church friend three years ago, was arrested on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was arrested weeks after police received a report from an overseas laboratory regarding DNA evidence found at the crime scene.

On February 28, 2020, police and fire officers responded to a house fire at Petrotrin Quarters in Guapo. After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of 69-year-old Ceslyn “Linda” Farrell, her son Patrick, 48, and Ceslyn’s church friend Seycelles Hannah, 41, all burnt beyond recognition.

MURDERED: Seycelles Hannah.

Autopsies showed the three were chopped and stabbed to death. Police believe the fire was used as a means of concealing the victims’ true cause of death.

The arrest comes four months after the three were buried. Due to the pandemic, bureaucracy and the lengthy wait for DNA testing done abroad to be completed, the remains of the three were only given to family in September.

MURDERED: Ceslyn Farrell.

The man, who is represented by attorney Alysa Habib, was held by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region III who are expected to visit DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, soon for guidance.