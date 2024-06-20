Point Fortin policewoman charged with breaching protection order

News

– File photo

A 29-year-old municipal policewoman has been charged with breaching a protection order against a male relative and is expected to face a magistrate in Point Fortin on June 20.

South Western Division police said the charge stemmed from an argument at her home at around 8 am on June 19 with the 52-year-old relative.

He has a protection order against her which says she is not to use threatening or obscene language or physically assault him.

During the argument, the woman, who is posted at the Point Fortin Municipal police post, is said to have breached the order and he reported it to the police.

PC Ramsumair and WPC Cobham responded and arrested her. PC Ramsumair is leading the investigation.