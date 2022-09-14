Point Fortin MP: Upgraded Mahaica Oval to open soon

News

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia tours the new Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, along with other workers. Photo via Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr”s Facebook page. –

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says the new Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin will be be commissioned “in short order.”

In a Facebook post, Richards said he toured the oval this week with Udecott chairman Noel Garcia and other Udecott officials.

He posted photos saying he was giving the public an “exclusive look at the new Mahaica Oval” after he visited to “view the conclusive works of this new sporting facility.

Work is ongoing at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin. Photo via Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr”s Facebook page. –

“In short order this long-awaited complex would be commissioned for use by the people of Point Fortin and the southwest peninsula. (It is) a facility that was the training ground of many sport champions and flag-bearers.”

He said its reopening will be announced soon.