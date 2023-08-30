Point Fortin MP: Highway partially opens on Monday

News

In this file photo the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan speaks with Namalco Construction Services CEO Naeem Ali as work continued along the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension in Parrylands. –

Photo by Lincoln Holder

The long-awaited Point Fortin-San Fernando extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway is set to be partially opened to the public from Monday, the start of the school year.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that the public would have full access in the next few weeks.

“By the end of September, we should have full access from Dunlop (Roundabout) back to the Main Road after the dump road, back on to the La Brea interchange all the way to San Fernando,” Richards said.

He spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of mayor Clyde James, deputy mayor Bryanna Fortune-John, and aldermen Koby Sandy and Kevon Primus King.

The event took place at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation (PFBC) in Mahaica. Fortune-John is the former councillor for Cap-de-Ville/ Fanny Village.

Currently, the highway extension only allows drivers to reach the borough via Grants Road. For a short time last year, drivers were allowed to use the incomplete section, which ends in Vance River. But that access has since been restricted.

The MP gave the statuses of other projects in the borough.

He said burgesses have waited for almost 40 years for the development of Coronation Park.

“It has been approved by Cabinet and I am working with the minister to finish up the designs so we can get work started. Hopefully, within the next quarter, we can have some work on Coronation Park,” Richards told the gathering.

“The fire station has been given a new completion date of November 30, and…we are also working on transforming the Clifton Hill community and awaiting Petrotrin’s stance on our project.”

Richards said the project he was “most excited about” was the administrative building of the former Petrotrin. That main office building, he said, would be transformed into a government administrative complex.

“This administrative complex would have a one-stop shop where you can access government services. Some of these services would include passport, ID card, and licensing offices.

“In Point Fortin, we are indeed poised for greatness. Let us deliver and take our place in history. As a pilot, I always want to go fast. Our time is limited, but our impact must live forever.”

The PNM made a clean sweep in Point Fortin in the August 14 local government elections, winning all six electoral districts.

The six councillors took their oaths on August 21.

To the newly elected council, Richards said much is expected of them.

“You are called to serve at a time when resources are scarce, and expectations are great, so give your best. We will accept nothing less than your best.”

Richards, a former mayor and councillor, recalled that he faced many ups and downs at the beginning of his political journey.

He credited the newly sworn-in mayor with being a father figure to guide him.

“It is safe to say today that my adopted father is now the mayor of Point Fortin,” Richards said as the audience applauded.

He urged burgesses to support the council and the journey of all members “to ensure that we all achieve greatness.”

Richards also quoted an African proverb that says when brothers fight, strangers inherit the land.