Point Fortin man shot, wounded at relatives’ home

News

A 34-year-old man from Techier Village in Point Fortin was shot and wounded on Sunday.

The police said the shooting happened around 2.30 am while the victim, Jamir Greenidge, was asleep at the relatives’ home at Fanny Village in Point Fortin.

A report said several gunshots were fired, and Greenidge felt a burning sensation while lyingon a mattress on the floor. He later realied he had been shot in the buttocks.

The police were called, and Greenidge was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

The police found several spent shells as well as live rounds at the scene.

The day before, at around 3 am, Rishi “Nemo” Ramlal, 30, of Fanny Village, was shot and wounded at home by gunmen pretending to be police.

Men banging on the front door awakened Ramlal and his girlfriend, 22. She reported hearing a male voice saying, “Police, police.”

However, she and Ramlal did not open the door.

Shortly afterwards, they heard several gunshots. Only Ramlal was wounded.

Up to Monday, he was still hospitalised.

The police did not say whether the shootings were linked.

Investigations are ongoing.