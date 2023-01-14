Point Fortin man jailed for having ganja

News

File photo –

A 24-year-old man dubbed a “marijuana seller” by police has been jailed by a Point Fortin magistrate.

On Thursday, Josiah Mark, 24, faced magistrate Alicia Chankar and pleaded guilty to trafficking in 16 grammes of marijuana. Mark, of Southern Gardens off Warden Road, Point Fortin, is unemployed.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to six months’ jail with hard labour.

South Western Division (SWD) police paid surveillance in Egypt Village and arrested Mark on Wednesday.

Apart from having the marijuana, the police said they found a scale, $865, and clear plastic wrapping on him at Hercules Drive.

PC Johnitty of SWD Task Force laid the charge.

Snr Supt Remy, W/Supt Theodore-Persad, ASP Mathura and Sgt Singh, co-ordinated the anti-crime exercise, which included Cpl Carter and other members of Point Fortin CID, SWD Task Force and Canine Unit.

The police also searched a house at Hercules Drive but found nothing illegal.