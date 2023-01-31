Point Fortin man charged with 2020 triple murder, arson

News

Kevon Oliver. Photo by TTPS

A 36-year-old man faced a Point Fortin magistrate, on Monday, charged with the 2020 murders of a woman, her son, and her female friend in Guapo.

Kevon Oliver, 36, of Point Fortin, was charged with the murders of Ceslyn “Linda” Farrell, 69, her son Patrick Farrell, 48, and friend Seycelles Hannah, 41, and one count of arson.

A police statement on Tuesday said Oliver faced Point Fortin magistrate Alicia Chankar who adjourned the matter to March 2.

The police arrested him on January 24.

WPC George, also of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), charged him after receiving advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul, on Friday.

Acting Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgt Forbes, also of the Homicide Bureau, led the investigations.

The burnt remains of the three victims were found after fire officers contained the fire which destroyed Farrell’s home at Petrotrin Quarters on February 27, 2020.

The police statement on Tuesday said a man was allegedly seen near the house with a red gas container.

Farrell was the mother of six and grandmother of 17.

Autopsies said the three were chopped and stabbed to death. Police believe the fire was used to conceal the victims’ cause of death.

Hannah was the mother of two and previously lived at Point Fortin.

Only three months before the killing, Farrell, her “church friend,” took her in to stay with her.