Point Fortin man, 27, shot dead outside bar

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man who was shot dead after an altercation outside a Point Fortin bar early on February 10.

The victim was identified as Shaikel St Louis.

Initial police reports said around 2 am there was an altercation at Level One Bar in Point Fortin between two people who left the bar and went to Wickham Street. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions and St Louis was shot. Police said he was not involved in the initial argument.

Police received the report around 2.35 am and found St Louis dead on the road when they arrived five minutes later.

Enquiries are continuing.