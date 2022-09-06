Point Fortin man, 23, shot, wounded

News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A shooting in Point Fortin on Monday night has left a 23-year-old resident fighting for his life at hospital.

Ronaldo Cybulkiewicz, of Walker Street, in Egypt Village, was at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) up to Tuesday afternoon.

The police said people nearby heard gunshots and found Cybulkiewicz with gunshot wounds to his head and face at a house near a barber shop at about 7 pm.

He was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital and was transferred to SFGH. He was in critical condition.

No one has been arrested, and Point Fortin police are continuing investigations.