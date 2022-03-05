Point Fortin Hospital no longer covid19 facility

News

The Point Fortin Hospital will no longer be used as a covid19 facility as of March 12. – File photo/Marvin Hamilton

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said the decommissioning of the parallel healthcare system for covid19 cases will begin with the Point Fortin Hospital. He said it should be fully ready for handing over by March 12.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual media briefing on Saturday, Deyalsingh said the next facility to be decommissioned would be the Arima Hospital, once a risk analysis of the current situation is carried out.

He said this will be followed by the Tacarigua step-down facility, which will be returned to SportTT.

Deyalsingh said real-time risk analysis will continue to be carried out to determine further decommissioning or recommissioning in case of a spike in cases.