Point Fortin Hospital no longer a covid-only treatment centre from Thursday

FILE PHOTO: The Point Fortin Hospital

AS the Ministry of Health continues to record a decrease in covid19 hospitalisations, it will begin decommissioning hospitals in the parallel healthcare system starting with the Point Fortin Hospital on Thursday.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced this during the weekly Wednesday virtual covid19 briefing.

He explained, “Since December 21, our hospital occupancy rates have been coming down.

“Coming out of that, not only our hospital occupancy rates are coming down but our stepdown rates are coming down, our ICU occupancy rates are coming down and our HDU rates are coming down.”

With the Point Fortin Hospital averaging no more than 29 patients a day over the past several weeks, Deyalsingh said the ministry has decided to decommission its use as a facility specifically for covid19 patient care and treatment as outlined in the parallel healthcare system protocols.

The heads of the different regional health authorities (RHAs), Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr and Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas were all consulted about the decision.

“The Point Fortin Hospital, the short to medium term, is going to be decommissioned as a covid facility and returned to the burgesses of Point Fortin for their use as a general hospital.

“This would have significant benefits to Point Fortin, so they would no longer have to travel to San Fernando to access non-covid primary and secondary healthcare.”

Starting on Thursday, Deyalsingh said the hospital will stop admitting new covid19 patients. The 28 patients currently at the hospital will not be moved.

When all covid patients have left that hospital, Deyalsingh said, it will be deep cleaned, thoroughly sanitised and restocked with the consumables needed to operate as a general hospital.

He estimated the entire decommissioning process to be completed by early March.

Should the rates of hospitalisation continue to trend downwards, Deyalsingh said the Arima General Hospital will be up next for decommissioning from the parallel healthcare system.