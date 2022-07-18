Point Fortin fire victim gets temporary shelter

News

FILE PHOTO: Two boys examine the burnt remains of their Pond Street, Point Fortin, home on Thursday. –

LESS than one week after Sequoia St George’s Point Fortin home was destroyed in a suspected arson attack, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has come to her rescue.

St George told the Newsday on Sunday that she was provided with temporary shelter at Gonzales Village, with a promise that the Ministry would pay her rent for six months.

St George who lost all her material possessions in the Pond Street home she shared with her three young children and common-law husband Lyndon Wills, said her new home consists of only two beds.

“We still need help,” she said, “to get a stove, fridge and clothes.”

She said she would love to get toys and a television for her children, an eight-month old baby girl and her two sons who are ages three and five.

Wills, a welder and fabricator, who also lost all of his equipment in the blaze, said he recently paid off a loan to get a television and washing machine to make his family comfortable, but all that was lost.

The family is also trying to source material to rebuild the home which was completely gutted.

St George said investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire and police are awaiting a report before determining whether or not to lay charges against a man whom she said threatened to burn the building before its actual destruction.

St George, 30, was on her way to the Point Fortin Police station to report the threats, when she was informed her three-bedroom wooden house was on fire. She said leaving home at the time she did saved her life and those of her children.

She said her home was fully furnished but had no electricity. She said materials were recently bought to wire it and $4,000 she stored under a mattress pay for the job, was also burnt in the flames.