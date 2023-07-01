Point Fortin boy, 2, found dead at home

News

Point Fortin police are investigating the death of a toddler at his home in Southern Gardens on Friday morning.

A police report said two-year-old Samuel Cloudon, who had cerebral palsy, was seen alive around 1 am on Friday when his mother went to check on him in his bed.

At 7.30 am, she found Samuel motionless on the bed and called ambulance personnel, who responded but found no vital signs.

The boy was declared dead, and Point Fortin police including ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie and Sgt Singh were informed.

The police visited the scene and spoke to the bereaved family.

The body had no visible marks of violence, and it is believed the boy died of natural causes.

Investigations are ongoing.