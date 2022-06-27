Point Fortin boy, 17, charged with manslaughter

News

A 17-year-old boy is expected to face a Point Fortin magistrate on Monday charged with manslaughter after an altercation involving a broken bottle ended in death.

On Saturday, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed the police to charge the boy after reviewing a file submitted by legal officer Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III.

The accused cannot be named because he is a minor.

On June 17, the victim, Anthony Curtis Greene, also known as Fighter, 52, who worked at the Point Borough Corporation, had an argument with the minor and another person.

Greene, also of Point Fortin, was hit and stabbed with a broken glass bottle and died.

The incident happened near the old NP service station at the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Road near Warden Road in Point Fortin.

Cpl Callender supervised the investigations, and PC Griffith of the Homicide Bureau Region III laid the charge.