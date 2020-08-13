Next Post

CMO forecasts another COVID-19 spike

Wed Aug 12 , 2020
Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Roshan Paras­ram yes­ter­day pre­dict­ed a spike in COVID-19 cas­es due to the pub­lic’s re­fusal to ful­ly co­op­er­ate with the pub­lic health guide­lines aimed at pre­vent­ing its spread.

