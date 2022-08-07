PNM Women’s League condemns attack on Prime Minister’s wife

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon. File photo: Sureash Cholai

THE WOMEN’S League of the People’s National Movement is condemning attacks on the Prime Minister’s wife.

In a statement on Sunday, the PNM’s Women’s League said attacks on Mrs Sharon Clarke-Rowley, was “repugnant and reprehensible.”

The group accused the Opposition UNC of leading the attacks on the prime minister’s wife.

The league spoke of Mrs Clarke-Rowley’s contribution to society as not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and daughter but also as patron to many non-governmental organisations as well as her professional achievements as a practising attorney for 37 years.

The league said Mrs Clarke-Rowley was not involved in active politics nor had she ever mounted a political stage or made representations in Parliament and continued to be a strong advocate for women and children despite constant attacks on her by Dr Rowley’s political opponents.

The league said Mrs Clare-Rowley was an avid supporter of the Down’s Syndrome Family Network; the Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute (WAND) Foundation; and the Epoch Foundation – which is aimed at empowering young people -, and several other NGOs. She is also patron of the Caribbean Association of Oncology and Haematology.

“It is against this backdrop that the Women’s League of the People’s National Movement stands in solidarity with Mrs Clarke-Rowley.”

“Whilst politicians expect to be attacked by their opponents on the issues of policy, personality and delivery – of which the PNM stands ever ready to defend its record in this regard – the current attempt to drag the name and reputation of the Prime Minister’s wife into the grime and much filled trenches, is a new low.”

The league said these types of “repulsive, abhorrent, vile and antagonistic” attacks must stop.

“Women are to be respected, cherished, protected and not attacked -verbally, physically or emotionally – because of whom they are married,” the league maintained.

It added, “Politics cannot be left to become so base. If the leaders in our society stoop to these abhorrent levels, we cannot expect those whom we leave to aspire to anything greater. The Women’s League abhors and condemns this debasing and disrespect of Mrs Clarke-Rowley and we are always ready to defend the women of Trinidad and Tobago.”