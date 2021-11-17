PNM women mourn William McKenzie’s passing

News

Camille Robinson-Regis

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League has written to the family of the late William McKenzie, expressing sorrow at his passing.

In offering condolences, PNM’s lady vice-chair Camille Robinson-Regis said McKenzie, a former minority leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), was a true stalwart and the epitome of servant leadership.

Robinson-Regis also extended condolences on behalf of the PNM National Women’s League which she chairs.

“Our nation lost one of our finest Tobagonians.”

She said he was an exemplar for modern politicians serving with compassion having understood the dignity of service.

“We affectionately called him William the Conqueror. There was not an opponent or election William could not defeat,” Robinson-Regis wrote.

She said Tobagonians appreciated his candour and his ability to unite people for the common good as he kept the PNM flag flying high as the sole PNM representative for Lambeau/Signal Hill.

She said he never lost an election and that he was able to turn the party’s good fortune when he was appointed minority leader. This, she said, ushered in as a councillor, Orville London, former THA leader, now diplomat, and victory to the PNM.

“He shaped the future of Tobago by remaining steadfast in opposition and focused on service.”

While he may have left active service in 2013, she said McKenzie never left active duty and remained a tremendous source of institutional memory and mentorship for the younger members of the party.

She said he loved his family dearly. One of his grandsons, Kino McKenzie, is one of the candidates in the December 6 THA elections and Robinson-Regis said she knew he would do the party and his grandfather proud.

“The passing of William McKenzie leaves a void in the PNM family, a brilliant representative, a true servant leader, a mentor and a friend, whose commitment to Tobago was apparent in all that he did.

“His love for sports was another aspect of his engaging personality. He managed the Tobago Women’s Cricket team and directly fostered the growth of several national athletes.

In 2018, he was awarded the Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour for long-standing service in the party. He was also the recipient of the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for Long and Meritorious Service to Trinidad and Tobago.