PNM welcomes ex-UNC senator Obika to its fold

News

NEW PNMITE: This screen-grab of a video shows former UNC member and chief economist in the office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika, shakes hands with PNM PRO and Government Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on signing to become a member of the PNM. –

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) has staged another ‘political coup” in the United National Congress (UNC) camp, raiding it of one of its financial assets, former senator, economist and banker, Taharqua Obika.

A video posted shortly after 3 pm on Friday showed Obika, wearing a red tie, symbolic of the PNM’s colour, seated between PNM’s general secretary Foster Cummings and education officer Laurel Lezama Lee Sing, as he filled out his membership application. It was approved by Cummings.

The two PNM stalwarts then shook hands with Obika and welcomed him as the latest member of the PNM.

Obika thanked them and the party’s political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the opportunity to serve.

Obika is the fourth member of the UNC to have defected to the PNM in recent times. The lone UNC councillor in the PNM-controlled Arima Borough Corporation, Sheldon “Fish” Garcia; Samuel Sankar, former councillor for Warrenville/Kelly Village and former Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharrie have all crossed over to the PNM. Girdharrie has been confirmed as the PNM candidate to contest the same seat in the August 14 local government election.

Obika confirmed he officially resigned from the UNC on Friday morning, and hours later joined the PNM.

Newsday contacted UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo who appeared surprised by the departure of Obika’s who was the chief economist in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In an immediate response former UNC minister Dr Devant Maharaj commented, “Like a flood, the flow of disenchanted UNC supporters continue unabated as UNC members seek refuge in the institutional sobriety and order of the PNM.”

He said he was anxiously awaiting the response from the party’s leadership.