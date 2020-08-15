A war of words developed between Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the ruling People’s National Movement yesterday, after Persad-Bissessar sniped at the Ministry of Health’s measures on the latest spike in COVID-19 infections.
Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida - POLITICO
Sat Aug 15 , 2020
You May Like
PNM, UNC spar over COVID measures
A war of words developed between Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the ruling People’s National Movement yesterday, after Persad-Bissessar sniped at the Ministry of Health’s measures on the latest spike in COVID-19 infections.
Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida - POLITICO
Sat Aug 15 , 2020