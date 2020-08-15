PNM, UNC spar over COVID measures

admin 6 hours ago

A war of words de­vel­oped be­tween Op­po­si­tion leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar and the rul­ing Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment yes­ter­day, af­ter Per­sad-Bisses­sar sniped at the Min­istry of Health’s mea­sures on the lat­est spike in COVID-19 in­fec­tions.
Next Post

Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida - POLITICO

Sat Aug 15 , 2020
Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida  POLITICO

You May Like

PNM, UNC spar over COVID measures

admin 6 hours ago

A war of words de­vel­oped be­tween Op­po­si­tion leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar and the rul­ing Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment yes­ter­day, af­ter Per­sad-Bisses­sar sniped at the Min­istry of Health’s mea­sures on the lat­est spike in COVID-19 in­fec­tions.
Next Post

Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida - POLITICO

Sat Aug 15 , 2020
Harris 'electrifies' West Indian voters — and gives Biden a new edge in Florida  POLITICO

You May Like