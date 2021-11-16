PNM Tobago promises free day care for single, low-income parents

Tobago

Nadine Stewart-Phillips speaks to supporters during a political meeting on Monday at the Calder Hall playing field. PHOTO COURTESY PNM –

The PNM Tobago Council has promised to provide free day care for single and low-income parents, if it wins the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

“We want our women here in Tobago to reach their full potential,” Roxborough/Argyle candidate Nadine Stewart-Phillips said at a political meeting on Monday at the Calder Hall playing field.

Stewart-Phillips said the 24-hour day-care service will be for up to two children per family. She said these services will allow more women to enhance themselves through the educational and self-development opportunities available on the island.

Mt St George/Goodwood candidate Charles “Paolo” Adams also shared his plans if elected to serve.

For the people of his district, Adams promised to continue “work on access roads to agricultural lands; increased services and social support for seniors and the differently-abled; employment/training for young men and women interested in being certified as skilled tradespeople; economic development for local small business; entrepreneur support; and creation, maintenance and enhancement of sporting areas, which will then become hubs for community development.”

Deputy Chief Secretary and candidate for Bagatelle/Bacolet Joel Jack said his career proves that the PNM could assist the young men of his area. He said that it was through the THA scholarship programme, that he secured the means to study at St George’s University in Grenada when he was a young man.

Jack, the Finance Secretary, said the PNM administration increased GDP from $900 million in 2001 to over $1.7 billion currently; decreased unemployment to five per cent from over 21 per cent (the THA employs around 65 per cent of the island’s workforce); and increased the number of students with degrees.

PNM political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who closed the meeting, said she intends to award ten scholarships per year, starting with a focus on medical specialists, agricultural specialists and animators.