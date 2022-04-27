PNM Tobago PRO ‘grateful to be alive’ after crash

News

Shomari Hector – THA

Newly-elected People’s National Movement (PNM) public relations officer Shomari Hector says he is in good spirits and very thankful to be alive.

Hector is recovering in the surgical ward at the Scarborough General Hospital after the car which he was driving got into an accident near the St Francis Anglican Church, near the intersection of Milford Road and Store Bay Local Road on Sunday morning.

According to an eyewitness report, Hector was travelling west to east along the Milford Road, when he lost control, crossed the westbound lane and ran into the concrete structure and gate.

Speaking briefly to Newsday on Tuesday, Hector said he was in a lot of pain after undergoing surgery on his broken legs on Monday.

“Pain, pain, but they (doctors and nurses) are attending to me well up here, so I can survive the pain,” he said.

The former assemblyman, who last served as the representative for the former electoral district of Bethel/Mt Irvine (now Bethel/New Grange), said doctors performed surgery to repair three fractures on the instep of one of his legs. They also had to reconstruct parts of his knee on the other leg.

“So, both legs are out of commission but God is good. It could have been worse. Plenty people got in less severe accidents and did not make it out alive. So, I am grateful to be alive.”

He could not say when he would be discharged from hospital.

Hector was one of 12 people who contested positions unopposed in Sunday’s PNM Tobago Council internal election.