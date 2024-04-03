PNM Tobago Council to elect 12 executive members on April 27, 28

Tobago

THE PNM TOBAGO COUNCIL has opened nominations for 12 positions in its internal election on April 27 and 28.

Nomination forms were available from April 3 at the party’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough.

The council encouraged all interested members to collect and complete the forms in preparation for nomination day on April 12, 2024.

The positions of political leader, chairman, vice-chairman, lady vice-chairman and general secretary will not be contested until 2026.

According to the party’s constitution, the election for those positions is held every four years and the remaining posts every two years.

In the last executive election, in April 2022, all positions were up for grabs.

On that occasion, Ancil Dennis created history by becoming the youngest political leader of the PNM Tobago Council. He was the sole contender for the position.

The council is expected to host a public meeting on April 7 at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility, Centre Street, Canaan, from 5pm.

To be elected:

Assistant general secretary, treasurer, research officer, public relations officer, social media officer, labour relations officer, elections officer, field officer, welfare officer, youth officer and operations officer.