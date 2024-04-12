PNM Tobago Council nominations for internal election on April 12

News

Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago Council political leader. – File photo by David Reid

THE PNM Tobago Council’s nomination process for its internal election on April 27 and 28 takes place on Friday (today).

It will be held at the council’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough, from 10 am-5 pm.

Nominations are being invited for 13 executive positions.

But the positions of political leader, chairman, vice-chairman, lady vice-chairman and general secretary will not be contested until 2026.

According to the party’s constitution, the election for those positions is held every four years while the remaining posts are contested every two years.

In the last executive election in April 2022, all positions were up for grabs.

On that occasion, Ancil Dennis created history becoming the youngest political leader of the PNM Tobago Council. He was also the sole contender for the position of political leader.

Positions being contested

Lady vice chairman

Assistant General Secretary

Treasurer

Research Officer

Education Officer

PRO

Social Media Officer

Labour Relations Officer

Elections Officer

Field Officer

Welfare Officer

Youth Officer

Operations Officer