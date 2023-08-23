PNM San Fernando councillor: Elections over, time to work

News

San Fernando City Councillor for Pleasantville Robert Parris speaking to the media following the swearing in whiich took place at the City Hall auditorium – Lincoln Holder

THE elections are over. Time to get to work.

This was the message from veteran PNM Pleasantville councillor Robert Parris to his fellow councillors of the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC).

They were sworn in at San Fernando City Hall auditorium, Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on Wednesday.

Parris told the media he was looking forward to working with both PNM and UNC councillors for the betterment of San Fernando, as they begin a new three-year term.

He added that once the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) finalises the list of aldermen for the SFCC, the latter will be sworn in. The city’s mayor is expected to be announced when that happens.

San Fernando City Corporation Councillors following the swearing in ceremony at City Hall auditorium, from left, Nigel Couttier, Ryaad Hosein, Robert Parris, Naigum Joseph, John Michael Alibocus, Rishi Balramsingh, Sasha Ali and Teresa Lynch – photo by Lincoln Holder

While sources have tipped Parris as the new mayor, he did not comment on that on Wednesday.

The PNM won San Fernando by a margin of 5-4 over the UNC. In the 2019 local government elections, that margin was 6-3. New UNC Marabella West councillor John Alibocus felt “victorious” after taking his oath as a councillor.

He said he planned to spread love to the people of Marabella West and other citizens of San Fernando as he makes his contribution to the development of the city.

The SFCC Corporation was one of seven retained by the PNM in the August 14 local government elections. The others were Port of Spain; Diego Martin, Point Fortin and Arima boroughs; and Tunapuna/Piarco and San Juan/Laventille regional corporations.

The elections ended in a 7-7 tie between the PNM and UNC.

To date, results have been confirmed in 138 of the 141 local government districts contested in the elections. A second recount is under way in the Arima Northeast district, which was initially reported as having been won by the UNC.

The UNC has taken the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to court after two recounts in the Lengua/Indian Walk district failed to break a tie between the PNM and UNC.

The final election results will not be confirmed until these issues are resolved.