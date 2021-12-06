PNM, PDP leaders pleased with voting in THA elections

News

PNM Tobago Council leader and PNM candidate for Signal Hill/Patience Hill Tracy Davidson-Celestine walks to the media after voting in Delaford on Monday. – Photo by David Reid

The political leaders of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and People’s National Movement (PNM) are satisfied with the voting process in Monday’s THA elections, as they did not receive any reports of discrepancies.

As hundreds turned out to vote from 6 am, both leaders also pointed out the high voter turnout.

Speaking to the media just after voting at Delaford RC School, PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the process was slower than usual but smooth and, up until 10 am, she had not had any complaints from voters at polling stations across the island.

“We expect the people of Tobago will come in (the) majority… I expect a lot of people would come out this round. The voting has been steady and there is a very high turnout, ” she said.

Davidson-Celestine said she was nervous but felt comforted by the work she has done during the campaign.

Asked for were her thoughts on the Election and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision not to introduce a data-collection pilot project in the THA elections, she said, “The voting process is an independent one and the EBC would decide whether or not they are ready to introduce new technology. I would want to see a system where we embrace more technology.”

PDP political leader Watson Duke shows his finger after voting in Roxborough on Monday in the THA election. – Photo by David Reid

PDP leader Watson Duke said he also had not received any complaints of irregularities. He described the voting process as impressive, since it took him two minutes to get in and out of the Roxborough AC polling station.

“We are seeing a large voter turnout, so I am confident,” he said.

He predicted the PDP would take eight of the 15 seats.

Duke cautioned supporters that when they meet later at the party’s headquarters near the Cyd Grey Complex, Roxborough there must be no revelry.

“There’s no need to revel. Revelling and celebrating is two different things. Those who want to revel, don’t expect to revel at the Roxborough complex. We are not encouraging it. We will simply celebrate to say thanks to you, the people.”

The PDP had objected to the EBC pilot project and did not attend a demonstration of it on Saturday. The UNC also challenged the plan, even though it is not contesting any seats in the THA. The EBC announced on Sunday it had withdrawn the project.

Tobagonians returned to the polls Monday after the January 25 elections ended in a six-six deadlock in the 12 electoral districts. Government amended the THA Act to increase the seats to 15 and set December 6 for the new elections.