There was si­lence yes­ter­day from To­ba­go Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) hi­er­ar­chy on the on­go­ing saga be­tween the par­ty’s Scar­bor­ough/Calder Hall group and their nom­i­nat­ed can­di­date Marslyn Melville-Jack, who has been cho­sen to con­test next year’s To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) elec­tion.