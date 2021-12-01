PNM leader backs McKenzie on youth focus

Tobago

PNM candidate for Lambeau/ Lowlands Kino McKenzie said a special focus must be placed on youths in his electoral district.

He was speaking at a political meeting recently at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility.

McKenzie said he is giving it all ahead of the Dece,ber 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

“There is no place for halfway commitment in the political arena. It is all or nothing – that is why I took the time to think, to reflect, to seek counsel with those I trust, and then and only then I decided to step through the door of opportunity that only God that I serve (opened).”

McKenzie said he has a plan to assist youths in the district.

“I will initiate life skills programmes for the youths of my constituency. I would initiate young entrepreneurship programmes…

“They say that we only use the community centres for weddings, that’s the only time we step foot in them. Well, I would now use the community centres to push homework programmes for the youths in our village.”

He said a man in the Lowlands constituency told him that he would like to see more engagement with youth clubs.

As a result, he is hoping to start the first police youth club in the area.

“I keep mentioning that sports is my forte – I would engage and support all sporting groups in the constituency. I, with your help, would maintain and upgrade the sporting grounds in the constituency. I would like to establish a play park and family area in the Carnbee/Lowlands area.”

He said he also intends to upgrade infrastructure such as roads and drains.

PNM Tobago political leader and candidate for Signal Hill/Patience Hill Tracy Davidson-Celestine said McKenzie has worked with her and understands what representation is about.

“That is why Kino would tell you that in this electoral district, we would work to create homework centres, that he would work to ensure that our sporting facilities are second to none and there are sporting programmes, and for those of the young mothers who are already with child, we are saying that once as you are single we will also hold your hand. There is a plan of action.

“There is a manifesto. We have taken the views and the considerations of young people into our plan.”

Adding that the PNM would create safe spaces for young people going forward, she urged the youths to not focus on the short term.

“The grass may very well appear greener on the other side, but it is in fact not so. That is not the situation.

“It cannot be about a person giving you $500 in a t-shirt. This election cannot be about the instant gratification and satisfaction that comes with leaders coming into your community and purchasing beers or even kegs of alcohol so that you can feel good – this is not what this election is about. This election is about protecting your future and most importantly, it’s about protecting the future of your children that are to come. This is what it’s all about.”