PNM councillor tells THA: Work more closely with central government

Tobago

MINORITY councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit has challenged the Farley Augustine-led THA administration to develop an amicable working relationship with central government.

She believes the current tension between the assembly and government will not benefit Tobago.

Augustine and the Prime Minister were at loggerheads recently, publicly blaming each other for the non-appointment of a chief administrator after Ethlyn John resigned on May 17.

In April, Augustine also told the PM to “mind his own damn business” and stay out of Tobago affairs, as he responded to Dr Rowley’s call for him to hold fresh THA elections. This was on the ground that he allegedly lost his moral mandate to govern when he and the other executive members left the Progressive Democratic Patriots and declared themselves independents last December.

Supporters of the executive subsequently launched the Tobago People’s Party, with Augustine as its interim political leader.

At a news conference on Tuesday at the PNM’s Tobago Council headquarters in Scarborough, Daniel-Benoit said, “I want to challenge the chief secretary and the executive council that if you want meaningful collaboration, you have to show a posture, or you have to demonstrate by your actions, that you want meaningful collaboration and it’s not just lip service.”

But, she asked, “How can one meaningfully collaborate when, at every juncture, you cuss, you blame, you bad-talk, you disrespect, so to speak?”

Daniel-Benoit said if the THA wants meaningful collaboration, “Respect is key, diplomacy is key.”