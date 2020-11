For decades, the City of Port of Spain has been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing con­sid­er­able ur­ban de­cay. This con­di­tion has man­i­fest­ed it­self in a myr­i­ad of chal­lenges such as re­duced pri­vate sec­tor in­vest­ment, de­pop­u­la­tion, aban­don­ment and de­crepit in­fra­struc­ture, un­em­ploy­ment, des­ti­tu­tion and high lev­els of crime.