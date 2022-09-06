PM visits Proman’s office in Germany

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley –

THE Prime Minister travelled with Proman CEO David Cassidy from Zurich, Switzerland, to the company’s office in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday, said a statement posted on Dr Rowley’s Facebook page.

“They both met with the leaders driving the energy company’s global projects with a view to exploring opportunities for further development in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Rowley was accompanied by Energy Minister Stuart Young.

Rowley and Young received detailed presentations surrounding Proman’s technology and innovation approach and its applicability to the local industry.

“Future projects, including proposals related to upstream gas projects and proposals related to carbon capture utilization and storage, featured heavily at today’s talks.”

Rowley will travel to London on Wednesday to meet with executives from BP on Thursday morning.