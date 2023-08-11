PM urges: Hold councillors accountable

News

Dr Keith Rowley –

The Prime Minister is calling on citizens to hold their elected government representatives to account after the local government elections on Monday, especially those opposition councillors who complain they had no resources.

He said it is essential for people to participate in the running of their community.

Speaking at the South Diego Martin Community Centre on Thursday, Dr Rowley said government had always acknowledged the shortcomings in the local government system. The planned new system, he said, will see a reliable stream of income coming into the regional corporations.

Asked how corporations would be held accountable for the money given to them, Rowley said,

“As a part of this management rebirth, expansion, and elevation, an integral part of that will be accountability in the system, where authorities for spending money will be clear, auditing and reporting will be an integral part of the operations – and that is how you operate an organisation or a business to ensure money is applied where it is authorised to be.

“This is an integral part of the management upgrade we’re talking about.”

Rowley was asked what would happen when opposition councillors complained about not having enough resources under the new system.

He described an incident in which a southern corporation had complained it could not carry out projects because it had no funds, only to be given approval by the Finance Minister to spend unspent balances, and still refusing to spend the money.

“The question is, do we expect our opponents in the districts the PNM is not in control of to be saying they don’t have any resources? Well, they’re not well known for speaking the truth. …People coming to the PNM from the UNC are now telling us that what they have been told by the political leadership is not to do anything even if they have the resources, so that the people will complain and they will be able to blame the government, and as they blame the government… (it) will be weakened and they will win the next election…

“So the question is, will they use the resources that will come their way?

“The answer I will give to that is that it is entirely up to their burgesses if they want to elect people who would behave like that, and elect them again. It is a democratic system, they are free to choose their representatives.

“But if they want people who will make full use of those resources, they would be careful not to elect people who would behave like that.”

Rowley said while there was no mechanism to oust people who are not doing their jobs between elections, people’s participation in the local government process can make a difference.

“If you elect people who are uncaring, incompetent, lazy, not excited by the prospect of working for you, if those are the people you elect, you just have to be sure that if those are their attributes, if that is their record, that you don’t re-elect them.

“Sometimes, by you participating and aggressively demanding service, by participating in the community outreaches like town halls and statutory meetings, you can move some of these people who may have been unproductive. You can move them – and some of them may discover they can do more than they thought they could have done.”

Rowley noted that when people break the law, they can be prosecuted. He said Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t operate a system of recall at this time, and he would not recommend it.