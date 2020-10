Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley says “un­der no cir­cum­stances” will Trinidad and To­ba­go im­ple­ment an open-door pol­i­cy to mi­grants.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley last night hit back at the British MP who raised the plight of Trinidad and To­ba­go na­tion­als strand­ed in the UK due to the clo­sure of T&T bor­ders since March.