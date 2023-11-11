PM: Trinidad and Tobago will not be spared from ‘dark clouds of war’

News

PM Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley light a deya at Divali celebrations at the Diplomatic centre on Wednesday. – Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister warned that TT will not be spared from the dark clouds of war and other evils which threaten the world today.

Dr Rowley said this is why it is important to shine a light to illuminate the darkness which threatens to engulf a troubled world.

He made these observations in his Divali message to the nation.

“In recent times, there was the feeling among many persons – myself included – that there were signs, at last, that gave us hope for greater human understanding, comity, and long-lasting peace.”

That hope, Rowley continued, naively rested with the hope that ushering in of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, would help man overcome his fatal flaw of irrationality.

He citied artificial intelligence, creating advances in areas such as quantum computing, genetic engineering, robotics and space exploration were supposed to herald the continued cognitive development of the human race.

But Rowley observed this did not happen over the last two years.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza conflicts, he said, “The world has been under many dark clouds of war and inhumanity on a scale unanticipated in modern times.”

Rowley warned that TT will not be spared from this darkness.

“So, as citizens, be warned that the gruesome effects of these occurrences will reach our land, in some form.”

In a world where so many dark clouds are gathering, Rowley said the message of light over darkness which lies at the core of Divali, takes on greater significance.

“Its essence looms large, holding a universal appeal to every human being, regardless of his or her religious affiliation, ethnicity or geographical location on this planet.”

Rowley said, “The light of Divali reminds us of our positive qualities, our potential for a bright future and that we are all God’s people.”

The message of Divali, he continued, ” takes us on an enlightened journey, warning of such dangers as tribal and cultural wars, which are now prominent on the international agenda, urging that we replace those wars with our inherent love – seeing God in every person’s face, regardless of ethnic differences.”

Rowley said,”The message of light over darkness provides an answer, also providing other deep, meaningful questions about ourselves.”

He urged citizens to heed this message.

“It asks that we pause, refine our spiritual understanding of ourselves, and keep searching for oneness with our God.”

Rowley said Divali can no longer be looked upon as an insular activity or an event confined to only a particular community or just the Hindu faith.

“In fact, one can sense the growing realisation that the essential message of Divali is extending to each and every one of us, as citizens, and as human beings.”