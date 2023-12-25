PM: Tolerance needed to curb crime

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley –

THE Prime Minister said crime continues to disrupt the nation’s harmony and this suggests that people are not adhering to one of the national watchwords, tolerance.

The other two watchwords are discipline and production.

Dr Rowley appealed to citizens to demonstrate tolerance and work collectively to help TT overcome its many challenges.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Rowley said the world has witnessed a broken humanity and one that may have gone mad.

In what appeared to be references to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict, which began in October, he said, “The ‘killing fields’ of two world wars in the 20th century have now re-appeared, in our lifetime, with the same relentless intensity.”

TT, Rowley continued, has not been immune to this.

“Here at home, the customary harmony of our twin islands is being disrupted by an upsurge in mindless, violent crimes, including all too frequent murders.”

He said this is an indication that, as citizens, “we are not observing one of the basic tenets of our national watchword, that of ‘tolerance’, for each other, with all its wider meanings.”

Rowley called on citizens to demonstrate greater tolerance towards one another and understand that hope is not lost.

“As citizens, we have much to be thankful for. As a people, we have, and continue to distribute the benefits of our natural resources prudently, spreading it as widely and evenly as possible.”

On Friday, Rowley and Energy Minister Stuart Young heralded Thursday’s securing of a 30-year licence to develop Venezuela’s Dragon field as a significant step towards a brighter future for TT.

Rowley said, “Our land is special, and we also should be celebrating our greatness as a people and our fortunate space.”

“So let us enjoy ourselves, be compassionate, generous, happy and festive even as we condemn and confront the growing criminal element.”

Rowley reiterated his belief in the inherent goodness of the majority of the population despite TT’s many challenges.

“In all this, we can still display the best in us. We still show our true character, our kindness, friendship, deep love, true faith, what family life means and our own life’s purpose.”

Rowley called for people to build on these values, particularly that of family life, which is key to solving many seemingly intractable social issues.

“Look at our country differently. If you search, you will find it is a land of opportunity, providing from prenatal care for mothers to preschool to vocational and tertiary education for students.

“With provisions for the employed, under-employed and unemployed, and social care for our elderly.”

He hoped that while people celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and enjoy merriments of the season such as parang and presents, there would also be “a renewed focus on our family life.”

“Citizens, great is our country. Let us never forget nor ignore our signposts on this journey, the national watchwords, discipline, production and tolerance. Let the festive lights of Christmas shine brightly on them so that we may be guided to an even better place this year and all the years ahead.”