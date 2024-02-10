PM to tour oil spill areas in Tobago

Tobago

Workers remove oil-stained sand near Canoe Bay, Toabgo during clean-up operations on February 8. – Photo courtesy THA

THE Prime Minister intends to get a first-hand view of the oil spill damage during a tour several parts of Tobago on February 11.

In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley will be accompanied by a ministerial team.

The PM will also host a media conference at 12.30 pm at the Office of the Prime Minister – Central Administrative Services Tobago (CAST), Orange Hill Road, Scarborough, the release said.

The oil spill originated from a boat – Gulfstream – that was found overturned in the sea some 200 metres off the coast of the Cove Eco Industrial Park on February 7. The vessel’s origin is yet to be determined.

Several coastal regions have been affected by the oil spill, including Kilgwyn Bay, Canoe Bay, Petit Trou Lagoon, Rockly Bay and Topaz Beach.

A clean-up exercise, involving several organisations and agencies, has since been initiated in an attempt to contain and eradicate the oil spill.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has declared the oil spill as a tier 11 disaster (requiring national assistance).

But he said there is a strong possibility the island may soon require international help.