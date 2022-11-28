PM to move motions on DCP appointments

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister will move separate motions in the House of Representatives on Friday, seeking its approval of the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) nominations of Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon as acting deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

The House will sit from 1.30 pm.

On October 12, Dr Rowley moved a motion to approve a notification from the President to approve a nomination from the commission for Assistant Police Commissioner Erla Christopher to head the police service while acting commissioner of police (CoP) Mc Donald Jacob was in the UK for a week on official duties.

At that time, Rowley suggested the law should be amended to allow the PSC to make short-term acting appointments in the police service.

He promised to discuss the matter with Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC.

“From a practical standpoint, I think it should be useful for the commission to be able to make a short-term appointment and not having to have the Parliament come out in crisis to appoint somebody for a day or two.”

Rowley also said Government was awaiting notifications on other officers nominated by the PSC to be appointed to other positions in the police service.

He said a notification from the commission for Samaroo’s appointment as a DCP came to Parliament at a time when it was on its mid-year break, and lapsed.

Rowley also dismissed Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s claims that Government does not respect the PSC’s independence.

The Senate sits on Tuesday from 1.30 pm to debate a private motion filed by Opposition Senator David Nakhid on Government’s management of the covid19 pandemic.