PM to meet Bajan stakeholders to discuss WI cricket

THE Prime Minister will be talking to cricket stakeholders in Barbados to help formulate a plan to improve the West Indies team.

Dr Rowley, chair of the Caricom prime ministerial sub-committee on cricket, will visit Barbados next week and meet parliamentary counterparts and West Indies legends.

“I have been talking to people here in Trinidad. I have been talking to a lot of the legends, the West Indies legends, and I am hoping to get them involved in some discussions when I come back from Barbados,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

Rowley has been a vocal critic on the state of the regional team and has advocated for change amid the dismal showing of the men’s team during the recent ICC World Cup qualifiers.

West Indies failed to qualify for the main tournament with brutal losses against Zimbabwe and Netherlands causing uproar throughout the Caribbean.

Rowley said, “In the new year, we want to come up with some semblance of a plan for West Indies cricket, and TT is to play a significant role in that… That’s the one commitment we have made. It’s important to us, and because it is a Caricom assignment, I take it on as the Prime Minister of TT.”